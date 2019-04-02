The leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has alleged that Justice Binta Nyako is ignorant of Nigeria’s laws, Concise News reports.

This news online medium had understood that Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja Federal High Court on April 25, 2017, granted the IPOB leader bail after he had spent a year and seven months in detention.

The Nigerian government had arraigned the IPOB leader and three others on a four-count amended charge before Justice Nyako.

The bail, has, however, been revoked with Kanu still out of Nigeria following the Operation Python Dance in the South East.

In a tweet, Kanu said Nyako is ignorant of the country’s laws which prohibits trial and conviction of anybody in a Nigerian court if the offence is not written down.

“Section 36 sub-section 12 of the Nigerian Constitution PROHIBITS trial and conviction of anybody in a Nigerian court of any offence not written down,” he tweeted.

“Secession or self-determination is not written down as an offence in Nigeria. Binta Nyako is ignorant of the law.”