Members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) who allegedly attacked and burnt a police station in Ajali, Orumba North Local Government Area of Anambra State, have been arrested.

Concise News reports that five of them were paraded on Monday by the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mustapha Dandaura at the command’s headquarters in Amawbia.

He says the suspects were nabbed by the Command’s Special Anti-robbery Squad after “an aggressive manhunt of perpetrators.”

The CP also states that “On February 15, 2018, at about 2 am, hoodlums suspected to be IPOB members attacked Ajalli Division, burnt down the station, three police patrol vehicles and other exhibits.

“The suspects equally carted away three AK 47 rifles from the division’s armoury and injured the Divisional Crime Officer who was on a visiting round.

He adds, “Following the incident, the command’s Special Anti-robbery Squad embarked on an aggressive manhunt of perpetrators and arrested five of the suspects.”

The CP gave the names of those arrested as Abuchi Nwogwu ( 21 years), Okwudili Nwanne, ( 42) Maduabuchi Obia ( 22), Chukwuedozie Orah (30) and Ekechi Chukwuemeka (30 ).