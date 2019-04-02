The leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has said the President Muhammadu Buhari government wants to assassinate him, Concise News reports.

This news medium had understood that Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja Federal High Court on April 25, 2017, granted the IPOB leader bail after he had spent a year and seven months in detention.

The Nigerian government had arraigned the IPOB leader and three others on a four-count amended charge before Justice Nyako.

The bail, has, however, been revoked with Kanu still out of Nigeria following the Operation Python Dance in the South East.

According to Kanu, Justice Binta Nyako of an Abuja Federal High Court granted him bail to pave way for his assassination by the Federal government.

The pro-Biafra leader, this news platform understands, has noted that the Justice Binta became angry when the assassination attempt on his life failed.

In a tweet, Kanu alleged that “It’s now obvious Justice Binta Nyako only agreed to grant me bail as part of an elaborate ploy with the Nigerian govt to set me up for assassination.

“Her failure to investigate the military invasion of my home is clear confirmation that she is angry I survived the attack.”

He, also, alleged that Nyako is ignorant of the laws of the land as it recognises self-determination.