The Badminton Federation of Nigeria (BFN) yesterday released the list of 18 players for the All Africa Senior Badminton Championships.

Concise News reports that the list which includes Nigeria’s top-ranked male and female player; Anu Opeyori and Dorcas Adesokan was made public on Monday following the unveiling of Alabo The Mascot, which is the official Mascot for the Championship.

All 18 players have been camped at the high-performance centre at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The state welcomes Africa from the 22-28nd of April.

Team Nigeria full list

MEN

1, Anuoluwapo Opeyori

2, Godwin Olofua

3, Enejoh Abah

4, Clement Krobakpo

5, Habeeb Bello

6, Aliyu Shehu

7, Gideon Babalola

8, Kayode Mope

9, Isaac Minaphee

WOMEN

1, Dorcas Adesokan

2, Deborah Ukeh

3, Peace Orji

4, Amin Christopher

5, Chinenye Ebere

6, Ramatu yakubu

7, Zainab Alabi

8, Augustina Sunday

9, Sofiat Obanisola

COACHES

1, Benjamin Orakpo (Head Coach)

2, George Shitta

Assistant

3, Susan Udeh Agboola