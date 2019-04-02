Former Big Brother Naija, BBNaija Housemate, Alex has deactivated her Instagram account a few days after the Reunion show was concluded.

Though the reason for her action is yet to be disclosed, however, a few people have connected to the backlash she received after it was revealed that she had sex with ex-housemate Tobi Bakre.

The sexcapade between her and Tobi was brought to light by Cee-C who claims she was told by Nina, who said the sex happened at a hotel in south Africa shortly after the 2018 BBNaija edition was over.

Alex, however, denied the allegations.

A polygraph test carried out on her showed that all the while she and Tobi were going out, she still had feelings for Leo and wasn’t over him.

