BBNaija Star Alex Deactivates Her Instagram Account
BBNaija former housemate of double wahala Alex said Celebrities Have Their Struggles

Former Big Brother Naija, BBNaija Housemate, Alex has deactivated her Instagram account a few days after the Reunion show was concluded.

Though the reason for her action is yet to be disclosed, however, a few people have connected to the backlash she received after it was revealed that she had sex with ex-housemate Tobi Bakre.

Advertise With Us

The sexcapade between her and Tobi was brought to light by Cee-C who claims she was told by Nina, who said the sex happened at a hotel in south Africa shortly after the 2018 BBNaija edition was over.

Alex, however, denied the allegations.

A polygraph test carried out on her showed that all the while she and Tobi were going out, she still had feelings for Leo and wasn’t over him.

See Screenshot

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR