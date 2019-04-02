Arsenal vs Newcastle: What Emery Said After Displacing Tottenham

Arsenal manager Unai Emery after displacing Tottenham on the English Premier League Standings expressed his delight at his boy’s performance against Newcastle United.

Concise News reports that goals from Aaron Ramsey and Alexandre Lacazette gave Arsenal a 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Monday.

Arsenal climbs third place in the English Premier League (EPL) above rivals Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United.

“We were very consistent over 90 minutes. We didn’t concede any chances. We created and dominated the match. We are happy,” Emery told reporters in his post-match reaction.

“Each match is very difficult. We got three points and did it our way. It’s a nice challenge to win consecutive matches, it’s a new history and we’re creating our own way.

“We’re in a good moment. but each match is a new test.

“I hope Ramsey’s injury is not serious. The doctor is thinking it’s a small injury.

“We are improving. Today we are third, but the next match against Everton is difficult and our rivals are going to win a lot of matches,” he said.

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez, on his part, admitted that his boys played against a better team, adding that there were little or no allowance for error when playing against a top side like Arsenal.

“We played against a good team and were fine for a while in the first half. We could avoid their goal, it was a little bit lucky.

“We had situations on the counter-attack where we could be more dangerous, but we didn’t do it.

“The last 10 minutes they had chances to score but until the second goal, we were pushing. It is a shame because you could feel the atmosphere was getting nervous.

“When you play top sides away it can be a mistake which makes the difference. In the end, it was a mistake and we must learn from this and be ready for the next one.

“I think 38 points is enough [to stay up], 40 just in case. Hopefully, it will be less,” he said.