The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Tukur Buratai, says the Nigerian Army intends to convert Sambisa Forest and 13 others into an Ecosystem Resort Centre where war relics in the North East will be maintained as historical sites for tourism.

Buratai also revealed that the army had also commenced Exercise Harbin Kunama IV to chase bandits and insurgents out of forests in Sokoto, Katsina and Zamfara states.

He made these known in Abuja, in a keynote address at a seminar on regimentation and combating security challenges associated with forests and protected areas. This seminar was organised by the army headquarters.

The army chief, who was represented by Maj. Gen. Ali Nani, Chief of Policy and plans, listed the forests as Kuyan Bana, Dan Saudau and Sububu (Zamfara); Pandogari and Kagara (Niger); Allargano, Sambisa and Chingurmi-Bugama (Borno).

Others are Guljba (Yobe), Rugu (Katsina), as well as Lame Bura and Balmo (Bauchi).

While the game reverses are Allawa and Falgore in Kano State.

The army chief said: “National parks are designated protected areas that are defined to achieve the long-term conservation of nature with associated services and cultural values.

“These parks provide a safe haven for our animals and native plants. They also serve as places of tourism that could be a source of foreign exchange earnings.

“The aim is to flush out bandits and insurgents from some identified forest areas.”