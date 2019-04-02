Army Distances Self From Executive/Judiciary Conflict In Kogi

The Nigerian Army has distanced itself from the purported allegation of its involvement in the conflict between the Executive and Judiciary in Kogi state, north-central Nigeria.

The army spokesman Sagir Musa said on Tuesday that the army had received a report of an alleged plan to use “soldiers to eject the Kogi Chief Judge from his official residence.”

Musa said the army, under the leadership of Tukur Buratai, “will not contemplate interfering under any guise in the internal executive and judiciary conflict in Kogi or any other state for that matter.”

He revealed that the army headquarters had directed and warned the General Officer Commander in the state to stand out of the conflict and “not to interfere under any guise.

Concise News understands that Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN), Kogi chapter, on Monday advised the state House of Assembly against being used by the Executive to illegally and forcefully remove the State Chief Judge, Nasir Ajanah.