Apple's 2019 iPhones To Have Reverse Wireless Charging

Apple is going to include reverse wireless charging tech in its upcoming 2019 iPhones, due to be unveiled this fall.

This is according to a new report from famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, sent out to investors today.

With this feature, the new iPhones will be able to wirelessly charge other iPhones or the new AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, as well as any other Qi compatible device.

Kuo says Compeq will supply the battery boards and STMicro will supply Apple with the two-way wireless charging controller. For this to work, the battery capacity and the battery boards for the 2019 iPhones are expected to increase in size.

The iPhone XS Max successor could have a 10 to 15% bigger battery, while the iPhone XS successor could grow by 20 to 25%. As for the iPhone XR successor, that should only see a gain of 0 to 5%.