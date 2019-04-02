Allegri Gives Update On Ronaldo's Injury

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri revealed Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a “difficult” task trying to regain his fitness before their Champions League match against Ajax.

The Former Real Madrid star is still struggling with the thigh injury he picked up while away with Portugal during the international break.

Concise News reported that,, the Portugal superstar sustained a thigh injury just half an hour into Portugal’s 1-1 draw with Serbia.

However, Massimiliano Allegri who seems to be very worried about his talisman injury gave a comprehensive update on the fitness of his squad in the build-up to his side’s Serie A clash with Cagliari on Tuesday, with their Champions League encounter firmly in mind.

“Cristiano is working to get back, we hope to have him ready for Ajax, but it will be difficult,” Allegri said.

“Today’s exam is much better, the leg is much better, then there is a clinical examination and the player’s symptoms.

“There are still nine days to go, so we still have time to evaluate things together. He is doing things he can do right now, it is normal that you have to be careful in everything and evaluate the pros and cons.

“Douglas Costa is in good condition and should be available for that game,” he added. “Sami Khedira trained yesterday and could be back for AC Milan [on April 6].

“[Juan] Cuadrado is working well and it’s only a matter of time until he’s back with the group. I’ll see how Paulo Dybala is today, whilst Mario Mandzukic had a bit of a fever so will need to be evaluated.”