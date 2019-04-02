The Kano State Fire Service says a 20-year-old man, identified as Dayyabu Kashim, has drowned in a pond in Dorayi Ramin Kasa, Gwale area of the northwest state.

Concise News reports that the spokesman for the fire service, Saidu Mohammed, revealed that the victim was bathing in the pond.

According to Mohammed, the incident happened on Monday afternoon.

“We received a distress call from one Malam Mustapha Inusa at about 2:25 p.m that Kashim’s body was found floating in a pond,” he said.

“On receiving the information, we quickly sent our rescue team to the scene at about 2:36 p.m.

“Kashim was found dead and his corpse was handed over to Dorayi Police Division.”