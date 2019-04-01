Wizkid Corrects Jada's Impression, Establishes Being A Single Dad

Starboy Record label boss, Wizkid has reinstated that he’s a single father, hours after his third baby mama, Jada Pollock mentioned waking up daily beside him.

While celebrating Mother’s Day yesterday, the mother to the singer’s third son, Zion, shared a picture of when she was pregnant with the boy.

She went ahead to reminisce about the journey and how much joy the son has brought to her on a daily basis.

“Looking back at this picture (Sep 2017) never did I imagine this journey to turn out to be so beautiful, you are beyond the perfect little boy and I thank God everyday for your presence in my life.

“You came into this world and gave me a level of peace and an alignment of happiness that nothing in this world could EVER replace!! You have given me strength that I didn’t even know existed within me & an extra boost of human skills that allows me to take on more then I could have ever imagined.

“I sit and reflect at times and wonder to myself how I manage to find a balance with being the best mum I can be to you at all times, yet taking on life and hustling everyday to make a difference and a better tomorrow 💆🏽‍♀️ but you’re little smile makes every moment wroth it,” Jada wrote.

Writing further, she also lauded the father of their son, Wzikid, whom she claims also wakes up beside her on a daily basis, adding that he is her partner.

“I want to take a moment on this day to thank my partner in crime @wizkidayo without your love and support I would have NEVER been capable of becoming the mother I stand to be today 🙏🏽❤️ Waking up to you both everyday gives me the strength to take on the world.”

Setting the record straight, Wizkid who also wished all mothers well, released a statement through his Instastory that reminds that he is still a single father.

He wrote, “Single Dad Sending love to all the mothers I know”