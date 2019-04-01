Former Senate President Adolphus Wabara has been discharged and acquitted of allegations of bribe levelled against him because the federal government lacked witnesses to prosecute him.

Concise News understands that Justice S.E Aladetoyinbo of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court, Maitama, gave the ruling, 14 years after the suit was filed.

This online medium also understands that the former senate president was discharged along with two former senators Ibrahim Abdulazeez and John Azuta Mbata in the case filed in 2015.

Aladetoyinbo discharged the defendants under section 355 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.

According to the judge, following the failure of the prosecutor to produce witnesses, each of the counsels to the defendants also urged the court to discharge and acquit the defendants under Section 355 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015.

The act states: “Where a complainant at any time before a final order is made in a case satisfies the court that there are sufficient grounds for permitting him to withdraw his complaint, the court may permit him to withdraw the complaint and shall thereupon acquit the defendant.”

“Since the prosecutor claimed that the witnesses are no more available and this matter had been pending since 2005, the court will grant the request of defence counsel. The three Defendants are hereby discharged and acquitted under Section 355 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015.”