Ikechukwu Nwobodo, a kickboxing promoter and organisers of the International Mixed Martial Boxing Championships, says plans are underway for a successful show which promises to be action-packed and electrifying.

Concise News reports that Nwobodo said on Monday that the event would hold from April 26 to April 28 in Lagos at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos.

He tells NAN that all the 22 fighters for the event were high in spirit and were ready to fight for the crown and the prize money.

He adds that the prize money range from 1,000 to 4,000 dollars.

Nwobodo, mixed martial arts professional, says the kickboxing show is being organised by an indigenous group of promoters named the Warriors Sports Champions.

He says the main event of the fight night was between Nigeria’s Onoja Emmanuel and a Lebanese kickboxer, Amer Abdulnabi for the WBC Light Heavyweight title.

“We are going to stage one of the biggest ever kickboxing show in Nigeria and the rest of West Africa.

“While boxers from other neighbouring West African countries are going to grace the occasion, the home-based boxers are not left out of the show.

“The essence of the event is to create more awareness for kickboxing in Nigeria and most importantly seek sponsors to continue to back our initiative,’’ Nwobodo says.

According to him, Nigeria-born mixed martial arts professionals are gaining grounds in Europe, Asia and in the U.S., but unfortunately, the sport is not so popular at home.

“We want to change this perspective as the sport is actually a very lucrative one and can generate good interest from the populace if well organised and publicised.

“We also want to use the opportunity to seek for sponsorship from the corporate world because with their involvement the sport can grow in Nigeria,’’ he says.