US Rapper, Nipsey Hussle Shot Dead

A Grammy-nominated rapper, Nipsey Hussle has been shot dead in the US city of Los Angeles on Sunday, sparking an outpouring of grief.

Following the incident, fellow celebrities “senseless gun violence” for the occurrence which claimed the life of the superstar.

Local media reported Hussle, 33, was shot in front of his own clothing store Sunday afternoon at close range, by a man who fled in a getaway car.

“Our hearts are with the loved ones of Nipsey Hussle and everyone touched by this awful tragedy,” LA Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted.

A police spokesman told AFP the suspected shooter remained at large. Two other people were wounded.

“L.A. is hurt deeply each time a young life is lost to senseless gun violence,” Garcetti said.

The Los Angeles Times reported the shooting was “likely planned and gang-related.”