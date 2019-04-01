President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his ruling party are trailing the opposition in Turkey’s election.

Sadi Guven, the Election Chief, made this known on Monday, stating that counting was still underway in Istanbul, Turkey’s cultural and business centre.

Concise News understands that Istanbul has been ruled by the Islamic conservative camp since 1994, the year Erdogan was elected the city’s mayor.

It was revealed in unofficial results that the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) was defeated in the capital, Ankara, which is also held by Islamic conservatives since 1994.

According to the head of the Supreme Election Council (YSK), Guven 31,102 of 31,186 ballot boxes have been accounted for in Istanbul, adding that “84 ballot boxes are still to be counted due to objections,’’ referring to complaints about the voting exercise.

Guven revealed that Ekrem Imamoglu, the opposition candidate for the Republican People’s Party (CHP), had 4,159,650 of votes while the AKP’s Binali Yildirim, former premier and ex-parliament speaker, had 4,131,761 votes.

Late Sunday, Yildirim was quick to declare himself the winner, with Imamoglu insisting that “we won’t allow manipulation,’’ as he vowed.

Erdogan, who wasn’t on the ballot, claimed overall victory for his Islamic-conservative AKP in Sunday’s fiercely contested municipal elections.

The results from state news agency Anadolu showed setbacks for the AKP in industrial centres such as the South-Eastern industrial city of Adana and the Mediterranean tourism hub of Antalya amidst an economic recession.