Manchester United star Paul Pogba is happy at the club despite overtures from Real Madrid, according to manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Concise News had reported that Pogba is one of Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane‘s top target since he rejoined the Spanish side recently.

However, Solskjaer has said the Premier League team will resist any big money move and keep the 26-year-old Frenchman in his team next season.

“I don’t like to talk about other teams’ players of course but this is another challenge with international breaks players are available all the time as well and it’s a different environment,” Solskjaer told a news conference on Monday.

“Paul is a very nice and polite man who then answered a general question on Zidane, who is an icon in France — a fantastic manager and used to be a fantastic player.

“He’s just politely answered that question but Paul is happy here. He is going to be a big, big part. You like to build your team round him and that hasn’t changed at all.”