Suspended CJN Onnoghen To Open Defence At CCT Monday

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) on Monday resumed hearing of the trial of the suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Walter Onnoghen.

The federal government is prosecuting Onnoghen for alleged non-declaration of assets. But the suspended CJN has denied the charges against him.

Concise News understands that the tribunal had on Friday, March 29, ruled that Justice Onnoghen has a case to answer.

It was learned that Justice Onnoghen’s counsel, Adegboyega Awomolo, raised concerns that the proceedings from Friday’s hearing have not been made available to his team.

To this end, he requested that a witness, Miss Theresa Nwafor, who is the Director of the Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) in Benin, be subpoena to appear as a witness for the CJN.

Also, Awomolo told the chairman of the tribunal, Danladi Umar, that he ought to rule on his application before any other thing.

Concise News understands that the prosecution counsel did not object to Awomolo’s position.

In his ruling, the CCT chairman granted the request and ordered Nwafor to be at the tribunal on Wednesday by 10 am.

A second witness Lawal Busari, it was learned, had taken the witness stand on behalf of Justice Onnoghen.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in January suspended Onnoghen based on allegation that he violated the code of conduct for public officers by not declaring his assets as required by law.

Justice Tanko Muhammad has since been sworn in as the nation’s acting chief justice.