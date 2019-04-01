Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha has told President Muhammadu Buhari to zone the Senate President seat to the South-East region of the country.

Concise News understands that Okorocha made the appeal on Monday when he met Buhari at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

While speaking after the meeting, he said he requested that “the top leadership of the ninth National Assembly be zoned to the South-East region of the country.

“The people of South East are important and should be treated as such.

“I was also at the Aso Villa to invite the President to Imo to inaugurate some projects before the end of this tenure in the state.”

He also reiterated that Emeka Ihedioha did not win the governorship election in his state and faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

This is as he expressed optimism that INEC would issue his Certificate of Return.