The 650,000 barrels per day Dangote refinery will produce 65.4 million litres of petrol, diesel, aviation fuel and Kerosene daily when it becomes operational.

Devakumar Edwin, the Group Executive Director, Strategy, Capital Projects & Portfolio Development, said the refinery is being designed to refine multiple grades of domestic and foreign crude as well as process them into high-quality gasoline, diesel, kerosene, and aviation fuels that meet Euro V emissions’ specifications, plus polypropylene.

The high volume of petroleum products from the refinery is expected to transform Nigeria from a petrol import-dependent country to an exporter of refined petroleum products.

The company’s plan is to satisfy Nigeria’s demand for petrol, aviation fuel, kerosene and diesel, leaving a surplus for export.

According to him, the refinery would also include a crude distillation unit, single-train residual fluid catalytic cracking unit, diesel hydro-treating unit, continuous catalyst regeneration unit, alkylation unit, and a polypropylene unit.

“The project will provide thousands of direct and indirect jobs and add value to Nigeria’s economic development. It will lead to significant skills transfer and technology acquisition opportunities in the country,” he added.

Edwin said the company is also constructing the largest fertilizer plant in West Africa with capacity to produce 3.0 Million Tonnes of Urea per year. The Dangote fertilizer complex consists of Ammonia and Urea plants with associated facilities and infrastructure.

“Dangote fertilizer project is planned to possess unique features like having the largest granulated Urea fertilizer complex under development in the global fertilizer industry, with an investment of $2.0 billion and a capacity of 3 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), covering some 500 hectares of land,” he said.

He said Dangote Fertilizer will guarantee substantial saving of foreign exchange in Africa and create surplus Urea for farmers to enhance production of food grains and vegetables.

He noted that the fertilizer plant’s core indication include a massive employment generation, which will effect a reduction of transmigration of people from rural to urban centres.

Edwin disclosed that the company has launched a youth empowerment and capacity building programme in the communities around the Dangote refinery. He added that the programme is geared towards adding value to the lives of the youths and their communities and equip young men with trade skills that would prepare them for better opportunities.