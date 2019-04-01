President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday in Abuja assured Nigerians that he will put in all effort to ensure the best for the country and her citizens when he officially starts his second term in office on May 29.

Concise News reports that the president also appreciates all those who voted him during the elections.

Receiving the Board of Trustees and Advisory Council of Gidauniyar Jihar Katsina (Katsina State Development Fund) led by Mamman Nasir, a former president of the Court of Appeal, at the State House, Buhari says his campaign to all states of the federation was an eye-opener.

“Thank you for supporting me. I assure you that I will do my best during the second term. We will work for Nigeria and her people,’’ he states.

Buhari says the crowd that welcomed his campaign train in each state was more than anyone can possibly “induce’’, attributing the turnouts to the people’s appreciation of the efforts of his administration.

Furthermore, President Buhari notes that he was the chairman of the Katsina State Development Fund for 17 years, during which period a lot was done to support education, healthcare and agriculture in the state, especially for those that were less privileged.

In his remarks, Justice Nasir, who is the Galadima of Katsina, says the foundation gratitude to God and all Nigerians for giving President Buhari the opportunity to serve another term in office.

“We are most grateful to Almighty Allah for bringing you back for another term in office. Our happiness and gratitude goes to Nigerians for electing you,’’ he says.

Also, Justice Nasir says the foundation remains grateful for the years the president served as its chairman.