Roger Federer Addresses Retirement Rumours After Miami Open. (Image Courtesy: Daily Express)
Swiss tennis maestro,
Roger Federer won the 101st ATP title of his career with a victory over John Isner in the Miami Open final on Sunday night. Thereafter, rumours began flying the legend will quit the sport anytime soon.
Concise News reports that the Swiss star needed just over an hour to brush aside the American and close the gap to Jimmy Connors’ all-time trophy record to eight.
At 37 years old, it is unclear how many more years Federer will be challenging for the major honours.
“And not come back here next year?” Federer replies.
The 20-time Grand Slam winner was then pressed on if signing off with a tournament win would be the perfect scenario.
“Sure, it would be a perfect scenario,” he adds.
“But as I don’t know what the situation is for next year, I can’t say that.
“I hope to be back next year, but if I don’t come back ever again, you know, this is a good end, anyhow.
“I don’t have to announce anything, and of course, when you win a big title you could always think that way.
“But I didn’t have any thoughts about this kind of direction in my mind before the event, and it won’t change now that I’m sitting here with the trophy (smiling).”
Federer will not take a month off before the Madrid Masters commences in May.
It will be his first clay tournament in three years and provide the preparation for a shot at the French Open title.
Federer will head into the clay campaign with plenty of confidence having reached the Indian Wells and Miami Open final.
He also scooped his 100th career title in Dubai before the triumph in Miami took his tally up to 101.