Swiss tennis maestro, Roger Federer won the 101st ATP title of his career with a victory over John Isner in the Miami Open final on Sunday night. Thereafter, rumours began flying the legend will quit the sport anytime soon.

Concise News reports that the Swiss star needed just over an hour to brush aside the American and close the gap to Jimmy Connors’ all-time trophy record to eight.

At 37 years old, it is unclear how many more years Federer will be challenging for the major honours.

“And not come back here next year?” Federer replies.