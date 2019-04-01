Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State inflamed the crisis in the party prior to the elections, according to Senator Magnus Abe.

Concise News had reported that the governorship and House of Assembly elections in Rivers State have been marred by violence.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has also suspended the counting of results for the election.

Speaking on the development, Abe stated that INEC should not be blamed for the exclusion of APC in the ballot paper.

“The fact that our party was not on the ballot was actually a tragedy for Rivers State,” he told Naija Info on Sunday.

“But I believe that all things work together for good, given that fact, I would not like to speculate on what INEC is doing or what INEC has done because we are not on the ballot.

“But what I will say, what I have said and what I must say here is that Rivers people must be clear on one thing. INEC did not takeoff the APC from the ballot.

“It was APC members who went to court because of what was happening within the party and it was the court who gives the order for APC not to be on the ballot. So nobody can hold INEC responsible for the fact that we were not on the ballot.”

On the violence that marred the election, he said: “I also said clearly there that members of our party and my supporters, friends and indeed Rivers people should not vote for the AAC or DCC or whatever it was, because it will not be in the interest of our state.

“I was very clear that I did not receive any communication from the national headquarters of our party to go into alliance with anybody, and as one of the leaders of the party in the state, I was not consulted about any such alliance and I didn’t know what the terms were.

“So I was very clear that Rivers people should not be deceived into doing something that will not be in the interest of the state and I still stand by that.”