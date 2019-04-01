Two wins from two matches for Real Madrid as Los Blancos struggled pass Bottom team Huesca.

The Spanish giant maintained 100 per cent record since Zinedine Zidane returned to the club.

Karim Benzema the matchwinner for the Los Blancos as the bottom team Huesca gave the reigning European Champion a run for their money.

Madrid eventually won 3-2 at a half-full Bernabeu on Sunday evening.

Madrid starting debut, ex-Manchester City teenager Brahim Diaz outshone many more senior colleagues.

Zidane rested Raphael Varane, Luka Modric and Toni Kroos for the match against rock-bottom Huesca, as third-placed Real look to stay on the heels of local rivals Atletico Madrid in second.

However, Real was far from their best at the Santiago Bernabeu against a side seven points adrift of safety at the bottom of the table with just five league wins this season.