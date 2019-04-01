The Oyo State Police Command confirmed that it has arrested 22 suspects in connection with armed robbery, cultism and attempted murder in the last one month.

The Commissioner of Police, Shina Olukolu, revealed this on Monday while parading the suspects at the command’s headquarters in Eleyele, Ibadan.

Olukolu stated that the items recovered from the suspects included six cars, 18 tricycles, eight motorcycles, three live cartridges and three locally made guns among others.

The CP promised the people of the state of safety and urged them to be vigilant and provide useful information that would enable the police to serve them better.

Concise News learned that among the suspects was a notorious cultist belonging to the Aiye confraternity.

Olukolu said the Aiye confraternity had attacked, damaged and unleashed violence on innocent members of the public and rival cult members within Ibadan metropolis.

He said: “A team of Special Anti-robbery Squads (SARs) operatives arrested the suspect on March 20 in his hideout after a tip-off.

“The suspected cultist was rusticated from Universal College, Ile-Ife and identified himself as one of the kingpins of Aiye confraternity.

“ Six different cell phones were recovered from him and he has confessed being the mastermind of series of heinous criminal activities within Ibadan,” he added.

It was learned that the suspect said he joined cultism while in school in order to fight “ the oppressors.’’

Also, Others paraded were receivers of stolen cars who were arrested in different hideouts in Kogi and Kwara states.

The commissioner disclosed that the suspects would be arraigned in court as soon as the investigation was completed.