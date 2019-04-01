The Nigeria Police Force has said that the case of Kolade Johnson is being treated as a homicide, adding that the victim died as a result of excessive use of force.

The Head of Police Complaint Response Unit (CRU), Abayomi Shogunle, made this known in a tweet on Monday.

The victim was alleged to have been shot by a member of the Anti-cultism unit of the Lagos State Police Command while he was watching a televised football match in Lagos on Sunday.

Shogunle, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, explained that Johnson died as a result of “excessive use of force.”

He, however, said the Lagos State Police Command was treating the case as a homicide and would brief the public soon.

Johnson’s death has sparked widespread criticism, with a renewed call on the Federal Government to end the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) unit of the police.

Concise News reports that some Nigerian said the Nigerian Justice system has failed to curb the excesses of the unit.

They, however, called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to Johnson’s killing and that the offenders must be brought to justice.