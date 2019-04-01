The Nigeria Police Force has said that the case of Kolade Johnson is being treated as a homicide, adding that the victim died as a result of excessive use of force.
The Head of Police Complaint Response Unit (CRU), Abayomi Shogunle, made this known in a tweet on Monday.
The victim was alleged to have been shot by a member of the Anti-cultism unit of the Lagos State Police Command while he was watching a televised football match in Lagos on Sunday.
Shogunle, an Assistant Commissioner of Police, explained that Johnson died as a result of “excessive use of force.”
He, however, said the Lagos State Police Command was treating the case as a homicide and would brief the public soon.
Johnson’s death has sparked widespread criticism, with a renewed call on the Federal Government to end the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS) unit of the police.
Concise News reports that some Nigerian said the Nigerian Justice system has failed to curb the excesses of the unit.
They, however, called for a thorough investigation into the circumstances that led to Johnson’s killing and that the offenders must be brought to justice.
CRU has registered the unfortunate death of Mr Kolade Johnson as a case of Excessive Use of Force, Tracking No. #CRU275741.@PoliceNG Lagos State is treating it as a homicide, CP Lagos will brief the public on this case today.
May his soul RIP.
ACP @YomiShogunle#JusticeforKolade
April 1, 2019