The requirements for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) recruitment 2019 is anti-poor people, according to the National leadership of National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS)

Concise News had reported that the first stage of the NNPC recruitment for 2019 had ended with the next stage set to start soon.

The criteria for Graduate Trainee among others are that applicants must have graduated from an accredited University/Polytechnic/Monotechnic not earlier than 2014.

However, a statement by NANS on Sunday in Abuja described the requirements for the job as a ploy to scheme out those from a poor background.

“Therefore, ordinarily an undergraduate that applied for a four or five-year programme will eventually end up staying nine or 10 years on campus pursuing a bachelor degree,” the statement added.

“NANS will not fall cheap of this deliberate attempt of disenfranchising majorly the real and qualified Nigerian graduates.

“These graduates, who have gone through rigorous stages within the Nigerian Universities and polytechnics, should not be disenfranchised of this opportunity.”

It, therefore, called on the NNPC, to within a 72-hour period, withdraw all alleged anti-poor and anti-masses conditions.

“Failure to comply with this ultimatum, NANS will move out en-mass to protest or shut down the activities of NNPC,” it noted.

“The association will also not hesitate to expose many of the ongoing and recent past frauds being perpetrated by this corporation.”