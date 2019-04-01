Kolade Johnson

Nigerians on Monday took to social media to condemn the murder of Kolade Johnson by the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) of the Lagos State Police Command.

Kolade was murdered by SARS operatives who had visited his residential area on Sunday afternoon, to arrest one of the boys of a major music producer who was wearing dreadlocks.

Events soon took a drastic turn as the operatives reportedly fired on Kolade, leading to his death before he could receive medical attention.

The incident, which happened around Mangoro/Onipetesi community in Lagos State, led to the blocking of the Oshodi/Abeokuta Expressway as residents protested the murder.

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official response from the F-SARS or the Command.

Coming under various trending hashtags that include: Kolade Johnson, #EndSARS #PoliceReforms #EndPolicebrutality and #ReformPoliceNG, the following are some of the things Nigerians are saying about the murder of Johnson by SARS.

