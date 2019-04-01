Nigerians on Monday took to social media to condemn the murder of Kolade Johnson by the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) of the Lagos State Police Command.

Kolade was murdered by SARS operatives who had visited his residential area on Sunday afternoon, to arrest one of the boys of a major music producer who was wearing dreadlocks.

Events soon took a drastic turn as the operatives reportedly fired on Kolade, leading to his death before he could receive medical attention.

The incident, which happened around Mangoro/Onipetesi community in Lagos State, led to the blocking of the Oshodi/Abeokuta Expressway as residents protested the murder.

As of the time of filing this report, there has been no official response from the F-SARS or the Command.

Coming under various trending hashtags that include: Kolade Johnson, #EndSARS #PoliceReforms #EndPolicebrutality and #ReformPoliceNG, the following are some of the things Nigerians are saying about the murder of Johnson by SARS.

Being a Nigerian has suddenly become very dangerous. From Kidnappers to Boko Haram, to Fulani Herdsmen, to the very people who are paid to safeguard citizens, the police. No one is safe, anymore. #EndSARS #EndPolicebrutality #KoladeJohnson — Golden Voice. (@TheKene1) April 1, 2019

the only child of his parent

His name is KOLADE JOHNSON

His crime was to go watch ball yesterday and brutally shot dead by same people who suppose to protect him.

Government/SARS kills us faster#EndSARS #EndPolicebrutality #endsarz #koladejohnson #ReformPoliceNG #ReformSARS pic.twitter.com/TJ7cx0xz5a — March 7th Lammillionaire (@lammillionaire) April 1, 2019

Woke up with the heart breaking news of Kolade, A young vibrant Nigerian who has purpose and vision to fulfill. We need to end this brutality once and for all. Let's support @segalink To kill this demons Called SARS @PoliceNG #EndSARS #EndPolicebrutality #koladejohnson @FireOFola pic.twitter.com/ip5blTeiHr — TeMi-tOpE DESIGNER (@otrevelations) April 1, 2019

I just received with sadness, information of the unfortunate killing of Mr. #KoladeJohnson by a stray bullet from the men of the anti-cultism unit of the @PoliceNG. My deepest condolences to his family and friends in this tough period of grief. — Gbenga Ashafa (@SenGbengaAshafa) April 1, 2019

Was once arrested because I had locs and labelled a “yahoo boy” because I had the “yahoo messenger” icon on my laptop… @PoliceNG educate these men with weapons please. Please. #KoladeJohnson #EndSars — F.SHAW (@FshawKingFisher) April 1, 2019

Holding iPhones is NOT a crime, Holding Laptops in NOT a crime. Searching of phones and laptops without WARRANT IS A CRIME!!!!! WHO IS THE GUILTY PARTY?

#EndSars #EndPoliceBrutality #EndSars!! @PoliceNG @segalink pic.twitter.com/9SWeB8Kf0O — RUGGEDMAN (@RuggedyBaba) April 1, 2019

I am SO SICK of the abuse of power by SARS.

I am SO SICK of a government that turns deaf ears to the cries of it's people.

HOW MANY MORE PEOPLE HAVE TO DIE before something is done about… https://t.co/rrD4SQ6asB — Adesua Etomi-Wellington (@AdesuaEtomiW) April 1, 2019

Being young is NOT a crime. Having dreadlocks is NOT a crime.

Sagging your jeans is NOT a crime.

Having tattoos and piercings is NOT a crime.

The big crime is the police harassing and killing the innocent youth they are paid to protect, and nobody stopping them. #EndSARS — Dr. Joe Abah (@DrJoeAbah) April 1, 2019

Nigeria failed Kolade Johnson by enabling a system where a policeman could murder him when he did nothing wrong. Nigeria must not fail him again by failing to punish his murderer.#JusticeForKolade — Igala_king (@I_Am_Ilemona) April 1, 2019

The killing of Kolade Johnson is the subject of this thread. At a more appropriate time I'll pay public honour to activists, Pius & Nipsey and to Okwui & Okara #ENDSARS — Great Oracle (@AbdulMahmud01) April 1, 2019

My Kaylo Boy is gone! My 'Lion' … my chef… my precious Kolade Johnson… I'm so sorry it ended this way… I'm sorry i wasn't there to stop the bleeding… I'm sorry the government failed you… I'm sorry 💔#EndSARS pic.twitter.com/N0wsMQrYUK — Stephañy (@stefanygeorge) March 31, 2019

SARS is a police unit created to protect the people, instead it has become a danger to society, torturing its victims with complete impunity while fomenting a toxic climate of fear and corruption. #EndSARS @PoliceNG @MBuhari — Amnesty Int. Nigeria (@AmnestyNigeria) April 1, 2019

Kolade Johnson was gunned down by SARS.. focus on that and stop jumping on foreign death trends.. https://t.co/avDu78fmnL — 👑JEEZY™ (@rashboy) April 1, 2019

On a day when people were celebrating their mothers #mothersday, the evil men of SARS an arm of @PoliceNG brutally murdered innocent Kolade Johnson, bringing grief & pain to mother & wife. Only justice will quench this fire. Join the mass Acton on Friday in Abuja. 9am#EndSARS — Sir.Ariyo-Dare Atoye (@AriyoAristotle) April 1, 2019

A policeman harasses you.

A SARS man will kill you.

A bank cashier disrespects you.

An employer shouts at you.

A lecturer talks down at you. Nigeria consistently traumatises its citizens. Up to a point we are so dehumanised we accept oppression as normal and just live with it. — OurFavOnlineDoctor 🥳🏁 (@DrOlufunmilayo) April 1, 2019

It is criminal and barbaric to shoot a defenseless fellow even if he was accused of anything. Why not charge him to court. Those guys are just criminals in uniform and as The Lord lives will be PUNISHED for their crime… #EndPoliceBrutality https://t.co/ZQCM2gASRG — The Godfather (@Ayourb) April 1, 2019

I like the way @ayourb is not taking this killing of Kolade lightly. We must get justice for the poor guy and #EndPolicebrutality — Abubakar Sidiq Usman (@MrAbuSidiq) April 1, 2019