

Good morning Nigeria and the rest of the world. Welcome to the Concise News roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines for today, Monday, April 1st, 2019.

The PDP has slammed the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami SAN over an alleged plot to scuttle the collation of the results of Rivers State governorship election by INEC. The PDP in a statement on Sunday asked Malami to restrain himself from being used to commit unconstitutional acts in the collation of results already scheduled to begin in the state on Tuesday.

The majority leader of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has declared to contest for the position of Speaker in the 9th assembly. Speaking during his televised declaration in Abuja on Sunday, the lawmaker who represents Surulere 1 federal constituency, said he is in the race as a “beacon of hope”.

Every part of the country will have its share in the next political appointments, President Muhammadu Buhari has promised. Concise News understands that Buhari who was recently re-elected for a second term in office said this over the weekend. It was when he received leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said there will be no fresh governorship and House of Assembly elections in Rivers State. Concise News understands that INEC said this over the weekend at a stakeholders’ meeting organised by the electoral body. According to the INEC National Commissioner in-charge of Bayelsa, Rivers and Edo States, May Agbamuche-Mbu, the commission would start the collation in Rivers State on April 2, 2019.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole is treating Senators like school pupils, according to Senator-elect Francis Fadahunsi. Francis Fadahunsi won the election for Osun East Senatorial District and made the claim in a statement over the weekend. According to him, Oshiomhole stance on the endorsement of Senator Ahmed Lawan as the next Senate President may be a wrong move.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje needs all the support from the people of the State, according to the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II. Emir Sanusi said this on Saturday during a special prayer session held at the Kano Central Mosque for the Ganduje administration. Speaking during the service, the former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) boss noted that the prayer was to seek for Allah’s protection and guidance for the governor’s second term in office and the country as a whole.

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has approved the promotion of three Commissioners of Police, Jona Mava, Olushola David and Titus Larmode, to the next rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG). The Commission also promoted 8,913 senior Police officers to their next substantive ranks to fill existing vacancies. A statement by the PSC spokesman, Ikechukwu Ani, in Abuja on Sunday, said the acting appointments of two Commissioners of Police, Rudolf Obe (Works department) and Danladi Lalas (Air Wing), were also confirmed.

Following the cancellation of his bail by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court, Abuja, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, warned Federal Government not to get him provoked as he has the capability to make the country ungovernable. In a statement he released, the Biafran leader dared the Federal Government to come for him if it could. Still reacting to the court order for his arrest, he said the alleged plan by the Federal Government to arrest him with the International Police is an empty threat.

Liverpool revived its title hopes after defeating Tottenham 2-1 at Anfield in dramatic fashion to regain top spot in the English Premier League. A last-minute own goal from Toby Alderweireld secured a vital win for the Reds. Liverpool will hope will to maintain the winning momentum as they now lead Manchester City with two points with just six games left for the Reds.

Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele celebrating the Mothers day was seen carrying and dancing with her set of twin boys. Husband of the actress JJC Skillz shared a cute video of the actress dancing with their set of twin boys. Funke welcomed their bundles of joy late last year.

That’s the roundup of top 10 Nigerian newspapers headlines this morning. More Nigerian newspapers headlines are available on Concise News website. See you again tomorrow!