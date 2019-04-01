A Bayelsa-based journalist Jones Abiri was on Monday granted bail by a court in Yenagoa on Monday after he was rearrested on Saturday by officers of the Department of State Services (DSS).

Concise News understands that his lawyer Sam Ogala who represented Abiri at the hearing today said he couldn’t figure out why Abiri was rearrested.

Abiri is the publisher of the Weekly Source, a newspaper based in Yenagoa, Bayelsa state.

He was arrested in 2016 for reportedly leading the joint revolutionary council of a separatist group, the Joint Niger Delta Liberation Force.

Jones Abiri, who was rearrested on Saturday by officers of the Department of State Services (DSS), was charged with a treasonable felony.