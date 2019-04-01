NDA Postpones Entry Examination

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) says it has postponed the entry examination for 71, Regular Course applicants.

Abubakar Abdullahi, the NDA public relations officer (PRO), announced this in a statement issued on Monday, April 1, in Kaduna.

He said that the entry examination earlier scheduled to hold on April 13, has been postponed, stating that a new date would be announced.

“NDA wishes to inform all applicants of the 71 Regular Course that entry examination earlier scheduled to hold on 13 April 2019 has been postponed,” the NDA spokesman said.

“A new date will be communicated accordingly.”