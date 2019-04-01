NBA Star Stephen Curry got all emotional after Sunday’s 47-point victory over Charlotte when he asked about the shooting death of Grammy-nominated rapper Nipsey Hussle.

“That was tough. Obviously, it was a surprise to a lot of people. I got to know him last year and had great conversations about who he was as a person, what he stood for, what his message was, and how he tried to inspire people, considering where he grew up and how he turned that into something extremely powerful,” Curry says.

“He represented an entire city. It’s definitely a sad, sad, tragic event. Obviously, I send prayers to his family and his community. Hopefully, they stay strong through this. It’s tough.”

Curry and Hussle debated everything from sports to hip hop to potty training during Curry’s YouTube show “5 Minutes from Home” last year as they rode to grab late-night dumplings, Concise News reports.

Thirty minutes before the Golden State Warriors’ game Sunday, news broke of Hussle’s death in a shooting outside a South-Central Los Angeles clothing store.

“Senseless crimes don’t need to happen, especially with a guy who was doing what he was doing,” Curry says. “It’s definitely tough. It’s one of those before the game where you just pay your respects the best you can and send love down there to his family.”

View video below: