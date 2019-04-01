Livescore: EPL Table As Arsenal Destroys Newcastle
(image courtesy Reuters)

Arsenal have move above Manchester United and north London rivals Tottenham after defeating Newcastle 2-0 in the Premier League on Monday.

Aaron Ramsey opened the scoring in the 30th minute before Frenchman Alexandre Lacazatte sealed the win for the North London Club in the second half.

Newcastle’s Matt Ritchie had produced a fine diving header on goal line to deny Lacazette, but the Frenchman later doubled Arsenal’s lead when he calmly lofted the ball over goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

The visitors’ best chance fell to Salomon Rondon, but his low shot was pushed wide by Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Arsenal were 10 points behind Tottenham at the start of February but this victory took them two points clear of their London rivals and United in fifth with seven games remaining.

EPL Table

Premier League 2018/19
# Team Pl W D L F A GD Pts
1 Liverpool 32 24 7 1 72 19 53 79
2 Manchester City 31 25 2 4 81 21 60 77
3 Arsenal 31 19 6 6 65 39 26 63
4 Tottenham Hotspur 31 20 1 10 58 34 24 61
5 Manchester United 31 18 7 6 60 41 19 61
6 Chelsea 31 18 6 7 52 34 18 60
7 Wolverhampton Wanderers 31 12 8 11 38 38 0 44
8 Leicester City 32 13 5 14 42 43 -1 44
9 Everton 32 12 7 13 45 42 3 43
10 Watford 31 12 7 12 43 46 -3 43
11 West Ham United 32 12 6 14 41 48 -7 42
12 Bournemouth 32 11 5 16 43 58 -15 38
13 Crystal Palace 31 10 6 15 38 41 -3 36
14 Newcastle United 32 9 8 15 31 42 -11 35
15 Brighton and Hove Albion 30 9 6 15 32 43 -11 33
16 Southampton 31 8 9 14 35 50 -15 33
17 Burnley 32 9 6 17 37 59 -22 33
18 Cardiff City 31 8 4 19 28 59 -31 28
19 Fulham 32 4 5 23 29 72 -43 17
20 Huddersfield Town 32 3 5 24 18 59 -41 14

 

