Arsenal have move above Manchester United and north London rivals Tottenham after defeating Newcastle 2-0 in the Premier League on Monday.

Aaron Ramsey opened the scoring in the 30th minute before Frenchman Alexandre Lacazatte sealed the win for the North London Club in the second half.

Newcastle’s Matt Ritchie had produced a fine diving header on goal line to deny Lacazette, but the Frenchman later doubled Arsenal’s lead when he calmly lofted the ball over goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

The visitors’ best chance fell to Salomon Rondon, but his low shot was pushed wide by Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno.

Arsenal were 10 points behind Tottenham at the start of February but this victory took them two points clear of their London rivals and United in fifth with seven games remaining.

EPL Table