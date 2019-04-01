LeBron James Leads Other NBA Stars In Mourning Death Of Rapper Nipsey Hussle. (Image Courtesy: Yahoo! Sports)
LeBron James Leads Other NBA Stars In Mourning Death Of Rapper Nipsey Hussle. (Image Courtesy: Yahoo! Sports)

Rapper Nipsey Hussle, whose 2018 album Victory Lap was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, died Sunday after being shot in his home city, Los Angeles. NBA is mourning the sad incident.

Concise News reports that Hussle, born Ermias Davidson Asghedom, broke through to the mainstream last year after a long run as an independent musician and was a known NBA fan who particularly connected with Nuggets guard, Isaiah Thomas.

Advertise With Us

Last July, Warriors’ guard, Stephen Curry interviewed Hussle as part of his 5 Minutes from Home series on YouTube.

As news of Sunday’s unfortunate incident surfaced and quickly spread, raw emotions poured from social media accounts across the NBA fraternity.

See some reactions below:

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR