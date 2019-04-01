Rapper Nipsey Hussle, whose 2018 album Victory Lap was nominated for Best Rap Album at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, died Sunday after being shot in his home city, Los Angeles. NBA is mourning the sad incident.

Concise News reports that Hussle, born Ermias Davidson Asghedom, broke through to the mainstream last year after a long run as an independent musician and was a known NBA fan who particularly connected with Nuggets guard, Isaiah Thomas.

Last July, Warriors’ guard, Stephen Curry interviewed Hussle as part of his 5 Minutes from Home series on YouTube.

As news of Sunday’s unfortunate incident surfaced and quickly spread, raw emotions poured from social media accounts across the NBA fraternity.

See some reactions below:

😥😥😥😥😥😥‼️‼️‼️‼️ So so SAD man!! DAMN man this hurt. — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 1, 2019

God please cover and restore @NipseyHussle right now!!! 🙏🏽🙏🏽 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 31, 2019

Damn damn damn!!!!!!!!! Say it ain’t so — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) March 31, 2019

Prayers to @NipseyHussle, we need you — Derrick Favors (@dfavors14) April 1, 2019

Damn man, @NipseyHussle was the first concert I ever went too and my favorite artist RIP # legend — Derrick Favors (@dfavors14) April 1, 2019

People like Nip are never just what they do for a living. So much more man. Dropped a lot of gems. Touched a lot of ppl. He’s one of most genuine ppl I ever crossed paths with. Lost an amazing soul today. Same ppl you fight for will kill you sometimes. That’s a real lesson. — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) April 1, 2019

Prayers to him and his family. May his soul Rest In Peace. — Wilson Chandler (@wilsonchandler) April 1, 2019

Gone too soon – prayers to your loved ones #nipseyhustle🙏🏾 — John Wall (@JohnWall) April 1, 2019

Thoughts and prayers go out to @NipseyHussle’s family and especially his children… hope they receive every ounce of strength and positivity the universe is sending them right now 🙏🏾 #RIPNipsey — DeAndre Jordan (@DeAndre) April 1, 2019