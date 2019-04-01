One of the founding fathers of Lagos Pa Hassan Adisa Babatunde Fasinro has died at the age of 99.

Fasinro, popularly called HAB, a Senator in the Second Republic and the first Clerk of Lagos City Council, passed on at exactly 8:29pm on Sunday after a brief illness.

He would have clocked 100 years by September this year.

Reacting to his death, Lagos State Governor Akinwunmi Ambode on Sunday evening expressed sadness over the death of Pa Fasinro.

Ambode, in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Habib Aruna, said Pa Fasinro was one of the great founding fathers of Lagos, saying that he was one of the main architects of Nigeria’s Centre of Excellence.

“This is a very sad loss, personally for me and for every Lagosian. I was personally looking forward to celebrating Papa at 100 later in September this year, but we cannot question God for calling him at this time,” he said.

“Papa was a hero. He was a father in the true sense of the word. We cannot write the Lagos story without recourse to the roles that he played from the start and from the bottom of our hearts, we appreciate the role that he played in building Lagos to what it is today.”

Ambode urged the family of the late elder statesman to uphold the ideals he stood for, saying that the nation would continue to draw inspiration from his life and times.

“His demise, just like that of our heroes past, must never be in vain. There can be no better time to unite together to achieve a better and more prosperous Nigeria,” he added.