Delta-based prophet Fufeyin Jeremiah has rewarded Stephanie Idolor, the lady who recorded the video of Success Adegor lamenting over her dismissal from school in Delta state, with N2 million naira.
Concise News understands that this occurred on Sunday, March 31, at the Christian Mercyland Deliverance Ministry in the state.
Idolor had reportedly complained that she had been ignored by Success’ family after her video went viral.
After Idolor broke the silence about being ignored, some Nigerians have been showering her with kindness in cash.
The girl who videotaped Success has been gifted N2,000,000,00 by Pastor Jeremiah today in Warri. A close mouth is a close destiny. She shouted and got her share. We move! pic.twitter.com/STscprGSNJ
— Benny Umoren (@BennyUmoren) March 31, 2019