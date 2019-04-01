Delta-based prophet Fufeyin Jeremiah has rewarded Stephanie Idolor, the lady who recorded the video of Success Adegor lamenting over her dismissal from school in Delta state, with N2 million naira.

Concise News understands that this occurred on Sunday, March 31, at the Christian Mercyland Deliverance Ministry in the state.

Idolor had reportedly complained that she had been ignored by Success’ family after her video went viral.

After Idolor broke the silence about being ignored, some Nigerians have been showering her with kindness in cash.