 

How US, Britain Invites Success Sapele School Girl
Success Adegor

Delta-based prophet Fufeyin Jeremiah has rewarded Stephanie Idolor, the lady who recorded the video of Success Adegor lamenting over her dismissal from school in Delta state, with N2 million naira.

Advertise With Us

Concise News understands that this occurred on Sunday, March 31, at the Christian Mercyland Deliverance Ministry in the state.

Prophet Gifts Lady Who Made Viral Video Of Success N2 Million
Image courtesy Benny Umoren

Idolor had reportedly complained that she had been ignored by Success’ family after her video went viral.

After Idolor broke the silence about being ignored, some Nigerians have been showering her with kindness in cash.

RELATED NEWSMORE FROM AUTHOR