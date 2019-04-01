Kumuyi Takes It All Out On Women Who Wear Men's Wear

Founder of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi has said women who put on men’s wears are an abomination unto God.

Concise News gathered that Kumuyi said this while he was preaching on Sunday while preaching on the topic: “The Inner and Outward Beauty of Kingdom Citizens,”

He noted that the Bible specifically warned that men should not put on women’s wear either should women put on men’s wears.

He further added that everybody would frown if a preacher comes to the pulpit putting on a woman’s wear as people would think he was abnormal, adding that the society seemed to appreciate women putting on men’s wears than men putting on women’s wears.

He said the standard of God would never change even if the world would changes.

According to him, some Christians felt inferior because they were not copying the standard of the world while challenging such people to keep on obeying God’s word rather than the world.

He said, “Salvation in Christ clothes the inner man while the corrupted heart is defiled by pride. What you have on the inside is what you manifest outside. If the heart is proud, the primary purpose would be to dress to please the world. Christians must hate the garment spotted by the flesh.”

In the same vein, he stated that Christians must shun evil communication, anger, wrath, malice, blasphemy, among others, adding that Christians should not adorn themselves in costly arrays, but crave for inner beauty.