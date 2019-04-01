Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje has expressed his readiness to take on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) which has vowed to challenge his win.

Concise News understands that Ganduje was last week announced as the winner of the Kano Governorship election, beating the PDP, his closest rivals.

Speaking on Sunday his town in Dawakin Tofa Local Government, when he received thousands of supporters who trooped to congratulate him over his re-election, Ganduje alleged that the PDP engaged in electoral malpractice.

“Before the rerun election, which we emerged victoriously, they were deep-neck in ballot stuffing and other electoral offences, a ploy that was later uncovered,” he said.

“It was after that the ballot stuffing scenario that a genuine election was conducted in which a genuine result emerged.

“My thinking about these people is that they are about to kick-start what would later consume them.

“What they did in other elections of the state legislators in some places will be looked at, with the view to ascertaining the authenticity of such votes they claimed to have gotten.”