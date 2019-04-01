The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has reiterated that admissions would be given only to qualified candidates who applied for courses into various institutions.

JAMB made this known in reaction to reports that over 50 per cent of candidates who apply yearly for admissions into various institutions were not admitted.

The board revealed this in its Vol. 1, No 13 weekly Bulletin of the Office of the Registrar.

It also discredited the reports that every year, after the conduct of the Unified Tertiary and Universities Examination (UTME), millions of candidates who apply, barely 20 per cent secure admission.

The statement read: “The truth is that admissions can only be given to qualified candidates, hence, any figure being bandied around should equally be based on the total number of candidates who applied and are qualified.

“It will be an unfortunate postulation if the candidates who do not have any basis to be considered for admissions to any tier of the nation’s tertiary institutions are also included in the final tabulation of candidates admitted.

“Given this scenario, it will be absurd for any narrative to assume huge admission backlogs without first considering whether the candidates that are not admitted are actually qualified for the courses they applied for.”