Ighalo on Target As Shanghai Shenhua Secure First Win

Shanghai Shenhua recorded their first win of the season in the Chinese Super League as Odion Ighalo opened the scoring for the Chinese club.

Ighalo scored in the 52 minutes as Shanghai Shenhua defeated host Henan Jianye 2-1

The Super Eagles Forward who received a yellow card in the 25th minute of the encounter has scored two goals in three league appearances for the club this season.

Feng Zhuoyi equalised for the home team in the 83rd minute, while Giovanni Moreno scored the winning goal for Shanghai Shenhua two minutes from time.

Recall, the Nigerian international was second top scorer in the Chinese Super League with 21 goals from 28 games during his time with Changchun Yatai last season.

Shanghai Shenhua lost their opening two games of the season against defending champions Shanghai SPIG and Hebbei CFFC.

Another Nigerian, Sone Aluko, ended on the losing side with Beijing Renhe losing 1-0 at home to Beijing Guoan on Saturday at the Beijing Fengtai Stadium.

Yu Dabao scored the winning goal for the visitors a minute after the half hour mark.

Beijing Renhe is without a win in the league this season.