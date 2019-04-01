Gospel singer Busola Oke, better known as Eleyele, has blasted Ololade Keshinro, popularly known as Lil Kesh, for allegedly copying her song.

Eleyele claimed that Lil Kesh trespassed with the release of his recent hit single, ‘Undertaker’, saying that elements of her 15-year-old eponymous single were used in Kenshiro’s song which was released on February 29.

During a chat with Punch’s Sunday Scoop, Eleyele raged as she promised to make a scapegoat of Lil Kesh for other artistes to learn.

“His manager called me and told me they wanted to use my song and I told them I didn’t understand. I told them that they should discuss whatever they wanted with my lawyer,” she said.

”Later, my lawyer told me that they had called him and that he told them not to use the song. A week later, Lil Kesh’s song was released. I think they had already used the song before they called us.

”We have been trying to reach him since then. My lawyer wrote to them stating that we were ready to go to court, but we couldn’t find his office address; so, we had to post the letter on social media. Maybe he thinks I’m an illiterate that cannot do anything,” she added.