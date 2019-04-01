Helicopter Crash: Many Would’ve Been In Trouble If I Had Not Survived, Says Osinbajo

Surviving the helicopter crash in Kogi State last February had saved a lot of persons in and out of government, according to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

The Vice President was at the old Banquet Hall of the State House for a special thanksgiving service following the victory of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) at the recent presidential election.

He said if he had died in the crash, which occurred while landing in Kabba, Kogi State before the general election, many government and non-government officials, including his security detail, would have been blamed or put in trouble for many things they didn’t even know about.

“On February 2nd, God gave me the reason to know that but for His grace, we would have been consumed, when our helicopter crashed,” he said.

“When the crashed occurred, for a moment there was complete silence. For a second, it occurred to me that if we had died, that is what it would have been – complete silence. But we all got out without a scratch. God delivered us.

“God also delivered those in charge of our security; even the government of Kogi State would also have been in trouble. We give God all the glory.

“I pray God will also be kind to you all also, that you will never be lacking in support, care and genuine prayers.

“God is surely worthy to be praised. I have no special qualifications to be here but exaltation comes from God.”

Osinbajo, who said he had looked forward to a quiet academic or campus life of a lecturer’s family, said “I wouldn’t have believed that I would be going around the country campaigning for votes in 2015 and thereafter.”