Genevieve Nnaji Explains What Feminism Means To Her

Nollywood screen goddess, Genevieve Nnaji, has said that feminism is human rights which give her the ability to make choices on her own terms.

Speaking as a guest speaker at the recently held London School of Economics Africa Summit in London, Nnaji said she is a woman who has rights to choices and can do whatever she feels like.

“My own feminism is just human rights. I’m a woman who has rights to her own choices; I can do whatever I want whenever I want.

“It’s just that simple; if I were a man, it would be the same thing.

“At the end of the day I was born alone, I’m going to die alone, I breathe alone. So I definitely have the right to how I want to live my life,” the 39-year-old award-winning actress said.

On September 7, 2018, her directorial debut ‘Lionheart’ was acquired by online streaming service Netflix making it the first Netflix original film from Nigeria.

The movie had its world premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

She is a recipient of several awards and nominations which include Africa Movie Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role in 2005, making her the first actress to win the award In 2011.

She was honored as a Member of the Order of the Federal Republic by the Nigerian government for her contribution to Nollywood.

In November 2015, Nnaji produced her first movie called ‘Road to Yesterday’ later winning Best Movie Overall-West Africa at the 2016 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards.