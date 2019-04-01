Five Nigerians, who allegedly robbed a bureau de change in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), have been caught.

Concise News reports that the suspects reportedly fled with cash of different currency worth Dh2.3 million (N226,182,000).

According to the Sharjah police, the men barged into the establishment and smashed the glass barrier between the customers and the staff, before carting away the money in multiple currencies.

Two employees at the exchange were injured as they resisted the robbers. One of them managed to notify the police.

The Sharjah police liaised with forces from Abu Dhabi, Ras Al Khaimah and Ajman to arrest the suspects within 48 hours after the robbery was committed.

استعادت معظم الأموال المسروقة

شرطة الشارقة تلقي القبض على خمسة أفارقة قاموا بسرقة أكثر من مليوني درهم من أحد محلات الصرافةhttps://t.co/rzqtgKCT9c pic.twitter.com/DSJwbQytpz — شرطة الشارقة (@ShjPolice) March 31, 2019

A top police official discloses the suspects came to the UAE on visit visas on March 18.

Below is a video of the robbery: