The Nigerian Police Force has arrested three officers suspected to have been involved in the killing of Kolade Johnson in Lagos on Sunday.

The victim was watching a live football match in his Mangoro neighbourhood on Sunday evening when a patrol vehicle of police anti-cultism unit pulled over to arrest someone in the area.

According to witnesses, the police suspected the man was a criminal because he was wearing dreadlocks. It was later learned that the team carried out at least 12 indiscriminate arrest of young men with curly hair and dreadlocks.

A riot broke out near the scene of the incident on Sunday evening, and the outrage quickly spread online where Johnson’s killing has remained the major topic of social media engagement ever since.

Reacting to the killing of Johnson, the Lagos police command in a statement on Monday by its spokesman, Bala Elkana, said police team suspected to have been involved in the shooting of Kolade Johnson have been arrested, assuring Nigerian that Justice will prevail.

It added that the suspects will be subjected to internal disciplinary procedures and may be prosecuted in conventional Court if implicated by the ongoing investigation.

The statement read: “POLICE TEAM SUSPECTED TO HAVE BEEN INVOLVED IN THE SHOOTING OF KOLADE JOHNSON IS NOW IN OUR CUSTODY….. CP LAGOS COMMAND ASSURES JUSTICE WILL PREVAIL.

“On 31/03/2019 at about 5.05pm, the Command received a distress call that Lagos- Abeokuta Express Way has been blocked by some angry youths who were protesting the shooting of one Kolade Johnson m of No.1 Beco street, Onipetesi, Mangoro Bus Stop by a team of Policemen from Anti Cultism unit.

“A team of policemen from the Rapid Response Squads and Metro patrol were promptly drafted to the scene. The account of eyewitnesses helped in identifying the team which fled the scene immediately after the incident.

“Members of the team suspected to be involved in the shooting have since been arrested and are currently in Police custody undergoing interrogation.

“They will be subjected to internal disciplinary procedures and may be prosecuted in conventional Court if implicated by the ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Zubairu Muazu mni calls for calm, assuring that justice will prevail in this case.

“The CP also condoles with the family, friends, and well-wishers of Kolade Johnson. The CP has promised to initiate far-reaching reforms to help in repositioning the Anti-Cultism Squad for effective service delivery.”

