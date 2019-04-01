Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Manchester United manager, has described the club dressing room was like a funeral after their 2-1 win over Watford on Saturday.

Solskjaer revealed this to a press conference on Monday.

After Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial scored for United before Abdoulaye Doucoure netted one back in the dying minutes at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer’s men may have increased their chances of a top-four finish, but the players could not hide the fact that their performances are not as expected.

The manager said: “The feeling in the dressing room after was almost like a funeral.

“They were all sat there, it was very quiet, they were all disappointed in their performance at full-time.

The coach said even after his men won the match there was less jubilation among the players.

“It’s not like jubilation because we won and we got the three points. They all know that this was a below par performance, which is great because you want players to be honest with themselves.

He praises his players by saying, “We know we can play so much better and they can do better. But the players out there, they’ve struggled lately with injuries. So we’ll freshen it up on Tuesday against Wolves.”