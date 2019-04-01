Enugu Tribunal Okays Substituted Service On Ekweremadu, Eight Others

The Enugu State National Assembly Elections Petition Tribunal on Monday granted exparte applications for substituted services on Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu and eight other members of the Peoples Democratic Party declared winners of the February 16 NASS elections.

The Chairman of the tribunal, Justice C. H. Ahuchaogu after hearing the application ordered the petitioners/applicants to serve the respondents through the chairman or any principal officer of the PDP in the state.

Earlier, counsel to the petitioners/applicants, Ochiagha Uzor who held brief for Sunday Ameh (SAN), told the tribunal that it had been difficult to serve the various respondents with the processes.

Uzor said that the respondents were not seen at their known addresses, hence, the application to serve them through substituted means.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that those to be served through substituted means are the Senators Chukwuka Utazi, Chimaroke Nnamani, Pat Asadu, Toby Okechukwu and Okey Marthins.

Others are Denis Amadi, Offor Chukwuegbo, and John Nnaji.

The petitioners/applicants are Mrs Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, Eugene Odo, Ikechukwu Ugwuegede, Lawrence Eze, Marthins Ilo and Jonathan Aniekezie.

Others are Joseph Mmamel, Nelson Arum and Okwudili Nwafor all of the APC.