The Convener of #EndSARS campaign, Segun Awosanya, has vowed that Kolade Johnson, who was allegedly shot dead by the Special Anti-robbery Squad (SARS) of Lagos State Police Command, “will not die in vain”.

Awosanya popularly known as Segalink made the vow in series of tweets on the micro-blogging site, Twitter, on Sunday night.

Concise News had reported earlier that Johnson’s death occurred when an unmarked commercial bus visited Mangoro/Onipetesi community in Lagos, Nigeria’s commercial city, on Sunday afternoon in search of youths dressed wildly and rocking dreadlocks.

In an attempt to disperse a crowd which had gathered during the raid, one of the police operatives shot dead Johnson, who was trying to leave the scene after watching English Premier League match between Liverpool and Tottenham.

Reacting to the ugly incident, Segalink wrote: “Now that the recalcitrant Anti Cultism acting as Criminal Fashion @PoliceNG have started killing our youth in the bid to intimidate, abduct and rob them of money, we will ensure this is the last time that unit operates. The end has come.

“We implore the public to help us get the contact of any of the family members of the victim so that we can reach out and help them through this. This would be the end of the fashion police.

“Sirs; @zeal_a, @yemusan1, @koredebello, @AbdulMahmud01, @citizen_gavel and the great minds at @SIAF_NG, we must be ready to travel for deliberations on this issue. Another life will not be cut short on this matter. We saw this coming & warned. Now it is happening. This must end!

“We can’t afford to be reacting on a case by case basis. We have to put a protocol in place NOW pending the signing of the New Police Act Bill into Law. No more lives must be lost on this matter. We’ve kicked against the dissolution of the initial protocol serving as a stopgap.

“We have members of our team on site in Mangoro already at the Onipetesi Estate. They are combing the area to find a member of the family of the deceased we can link up with. The @PoliceNG FHQ Abuja is aware already and willing to engage as well. Update soonest.

“Kolade JOHNSON will not die in Vain.

“We will implore the @SPNigeria @NGRSenate to prioritize the passing of the #NewPoliceActBill for the assent of the President. We can’t continue to watch our young die while we pursue the cure to symptoms. We need this urgently.

“I understand that it may be difficult for citizens to tell the difference but this is the doing of the Special Anti Cultism Squad (SACS) – Gbagada NOT SARS. We can confirm that SARS doesn’t do indiscriminate raids any longer. They have no buses & have been on a short leash.

“It takes approximately less than 6hours to trace SARS offenders and bring them to book while the impunity of SACS & SAKS never gets punished nor do their leadership consider their action a crime against the state. This is why we must act decisively this time,” Awosanya added.