Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) continue their relentless pursuit towards an eighth Ligue 1 title as Kylian Mbappé continues his fine run in front of goal to hand Thomas Tuchel‘s men all three points against Toulouse.

Concise News reports that PSG left it late against Toulouse FC on Sunday night but eventually found a way through in the south of France with Kylian Mbappé volleying home his league-leading 27th goal of the season for a 1-0 win which might also have been impossible if not for a solid goalkeeping display from Alphonse Areola.

Perfect title decider

Thomas Tuchel’s team have a 20-point gap on nearest pursuers Lille and will be crowned Ligue 1 champions for the sixth time in seven seasons if they can beat Les Dogues in two weeks’ time, provided they don’t first slip up to FC Nantes.

“It’s never easy after an international break,” says Tuchel. “A lot of our players were called up and there was a bit of fatigue for some, but we were serious and played as a team. There are many reasons to take it easy, especially with the lead we have in the league, but nobody sees it that way and that’s something I like.”