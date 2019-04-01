Davido Breaks Up With Chioma, Reveals Reason

DMW Boss and multiple-award winner, Davido, has announced on Instagram that he has broken up with his girlfriend, Chioma.

The “Assurance” crooner made this known in a video, narrating their differences and how much disappointed he has been but could not publicly tell.

He also applauded her for the times they have been together, noting that she is indeed a “Wonder Woman,” hence, wishing her well in her next relationship.

Recall that it is April 1st, and Concise News will like to seize this wonderful opportunity to wish you a Happy New Month.

